Worship rally underway in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A worship rally is underway Saturday evening in Hanford as churches continue to be impacted by state health orders.

There are close to 200 people here taking part in that worship rally.

Some are participating to promote healing and worship, while others are protesting the governor's orders.

The rally started a few blocks away from Lacy Park. That's where a little more than 100 people gathered and then marched to Civic Center Park.

This comes after the governor's latest plan to reopen the state.

The new four-tiered system doesn't specify when churches can return to indoor worship.

Pastor Bobby Guerra with the Hanford Pentecostal Church of God is hoping to bring about healing through Saturday's event.

"We don't fight against flesh and blood, but we pray and worship God and let him fix our nation," he said.

A stress was also put on safety. Masks and hand sanitizer were made available. Attendees were also encouraged to social distance.

Pastors say it's up to those at the rally to follow those measures.
