5 stabbed at New Year's Eve party in Hanford, police say

A New Year's Eve party in Hanford ended in violence after a man stabbed five people overnight, police say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A New Year's Eve party in Hanford ended in violence after a man stabbed five people overnight, police say.

Hanford police officers were called to an apartment complex near 9 1/4 Avenue and Connie Drive around 12:30 am.



Investigators say a fight broke out at the party, and the suspect started attacking people with a knife.

Officers searched the area and found the man hiding in an apartment nearby.

The five victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.
