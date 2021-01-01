5 stabbed at New Year's Eve party in Hanford, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A New Year's Eve party in Hanford ended in violence after a man stabbed five people overnight, police say.Hanford police officers were called to an apartment complex near 9 1/4 Avenue and Connie Drive around 12:30 am.Investigators say a fight broke out at the party, and the suspect started attacking people with a knife.Officers searched the area and found the man hiding in an apartment nearby.The five victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.