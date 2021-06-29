arson

Woman arrested for fire that damaged Hanford's historical Taoist Temple Museum

Police say Maxine Montenegro was seen on video sitting on the museum steps smoking and setting clothing items on fire.
By and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman arrested for arson in Hanford Taoist Temple Museum fire

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been over a month since the night in May when Arianne Wing sobbed as she watched Hanford's historical Taoist Temple Museum burn.

"I don't think since the fire, a day has gone by where I don't feel like this," she said.

Wing's family has owned businesses on historic China Alley since the 1800s. The temple has been the heart of the neighborhood for over a hundred years and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Hanford Police say they have the suspect responsible for the fire behind bars.

RELATED: Fire damages Hanford's historical Taoist Temple Museum

Investigators say 37-year-old Maxine Montenegro was charged with felony arson. She's a transient and was seen on surveillance video sitting on the museum steps smoking and setting clothing items on fire.

It took the department's homeless assistance team weeks to track her down for questioning.

"During the course of the interview, she confessed to starting the fire at the temple," says Hanford Police chief Parker Sever. "She is heavily involved in alcohol and drugs, and that probably played a factor."

For Wing, nothing can bring back the irreplaceable items inside.

"All of these plaques are completely gone," she said. "I just fell to my knees and I just collapsed because this woman took out a large part of our history."

But she says an arson arrest means she and the China Alley Preservation Society Board can move forward to bring the museum back to life.

"A lot of the stuff that was lost, we can not put a dollar figure on it," said Steve Banister, member of the China Alley Preservation Society Board. "Because they are irreplaceable and so we are just fortunate that some of it can be conserved."

The specialized conservation of items that date back to the 1800s will come at a cost, on top of the estimated half a million dollars in structural damage.

"They are determining what can be salvaged, what can be restored, what can be conserved and what is just firewood," said Banister.

Donations for the restoration and repairs at the museum are being accepted at ChinaAlley.com

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordarrestbuilding firefirearson
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Fawn Fire suspect accused of boiling water with bear urine
Arsonists convicted in 2017 Pier Fire sentenced
Convicted arsonist will not be released in Madera County
Man accused of setting fire at Merced housing complex
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News