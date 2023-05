3 people shot at apartment complex in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say three people were shot at an apartment complex in Hanford.

Authorities say it happened at about 10 pm Sunday night at the Amberwood Apartments on Oakview Drive near Jones Street.

The complex is a quarter of a mile away from Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shootings.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.