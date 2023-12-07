Many will be lacing up their skates and heading to the South Valley for some holiday fun!

Get in the holiday spirit at Hanford's Winter Wonderland

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many will be lacing up their skates and heading to the South Valley for some holiday fun!

The Winter Wonderland in Hanford is open for all to enjoy.

You can lace up your skates and glide under the shimmering lights.

The mini golf course and carnival games are perfect for those looking for some friendly competition.

They also offer delicious local food vendors to keep you satisfied all night long.

The Winter Wonderland is open until January 7, 2024.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.