Good Sports: Clovis West swimmer still breaking records before college career

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hannah Marinovich gets in the pool just like anyone else.

"Just the rush you get is really nice," she said.

But once she's in the water, she's anything but ordinary.

"Superstar, great kid, All-American," says Clovis West Swim Coach Adam Reid.

The 16-year-old Clovis West Junior has a knack for the breaststroke.

"She has like world-class mobility," Reid said.

"Flexible ankles -- you have to have good ankle turnout," Marinovich said.

Just three years ago, those flexible ankles stamped her place in history.

She qualified for the US Olympic trials in the 200m breaststroke as just an 8th grader.

"Became the fastest-ever 13-year-old American girl in the event, which i had no intention of doing at the time," Marinovich said.

That talent would catch the eye of top Division I programs across the country.

"Day one, she got calls from everyone," Reid said.

Last October, Marinovich committed to the University of Tennessee, a program that's produced more than a dozen Olympians and stands as the reigning SEC Conference champs.

"It just felt like home when I was there, and I really didn't feel that anywhere else," she said.

But before she heads to the Volunteer state, she continues to rewrite the books.

Just last week, she broke the D1 Central Section 100m breaststroke record.

"All I had in my head was just go in and race because that's what I find fun," she said.

It's speed she hopes can one day translate to the US Olympic team, with the summer games in Paris just a year away.

"Is it very difficult? Yes," Reid said. "But she's definitely in the picture of someone who can get to that level."

It's a level she decides to stay humble about.

