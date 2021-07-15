TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Parole Board is recommending parole for 75-year-old Harry Bodine.
Bodine has been in prison since 1992 for the attempted murder of now-retired Tulare County Superior Court Judge Howard Broadman.
Back in May of 1991, Bodine went to Judge Broadman's courtroom carrying a briefcase.
While court was in session, Bodine stood and fired a single shot at the judge, it missed and Bodine was immediately taken into custody.
Investigators say Bodine was upset with Judge Broadman over a decision to allow a defendant probation if she used a birth control implant, Bodine was not connected to that case.
He is currently houed at the High Desert State Prison.
Possible parole for Visalia man convicted of attempted murder of judge
