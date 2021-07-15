Possible parole for Visalia man convicted of attempted murder of judge

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Parole Board is recommending parole for 75-year-old Harry Bodine.

Bodine has been in prison since 1992 for the attempted murder of now-retired Tulare County Superior Court Judge Howard Broadman.

Back in May of 1991, Bodine went to Judge Broadman's courtroom carrying a briefcase.

While court was in session, Bodine stood and fired a single shot at the judge, it missed and Bodine was immediately taken into custody.

Investigators say Bodine was upset with Judge Broadman over a decision to allow a defendant probation if she used a birth control implant, Bodine was not connected to that case.

He is currently houed at the High Desert State Prison.
