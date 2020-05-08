Suspected DUI driver charged after hitting, killing 15-year-old Porterville student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been filed the suspected drunk driver accused of hitting and killing a Porterville High School student.Harvey Jacobo now faces a felony homicide charge for the death of 15-year-old Jayden Arias.The crash happened Tuesday night on Olive and Westwood in Porterville.Investigators say Jacobo was intoxicated while behind the wheel when he collided with Arias, who was riding his bike.Jacobo drove away after the crash, but police found him a few miles away. Officers say it isn't his first DUI arrest.He was on probation for felony DUI and was driving with a suspended license.