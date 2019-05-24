crime stoppers

Have You Seen Him: Juan Carlos Corona

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Juan Carlos Corona, who is suspected of being part of at least ten demolition-style burglaries in the last thirty days.

FPD says the burglaries are happening at commercial businesses and lottery tickets, cash and cigarettes are being stolen. Police believe Corona was previously being aided by two other suspects, but they have since been arrested. Corona is the only one still on the loose.

Police say they can link him to ten burglaries but believe he could be connected to even more. He's been caught on surveillance video using tools to enter the businesses, and he's wanted for several counts of commercial burglary.

Corona is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic man, standing about 5'10" and weighing 160 pounds with a thin build and a mustache. If you spot him, police encourage you to avoid him and to instead contact Valley Crime Stoppers.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.

