crime stoppers

Have You Seen Them: Deadly Selma Hit and Run

By
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a car that allegedly hit and killed a man, dragging his body hundreds of yards into a busy intersection in the process.

"Somebody, someone out there may have saw something," said Detective Alejandro Alvarez with the Selma Police Department.

Police say that on December 2, 2019, Leandro Badillo was hit by a car while walking along Golden State near Highland and was dragged hundreds of yards before his body was dislodged from the vehicle in the intersection of Highland and Floral. Badillo was killed, and his body was later discovered by drivers coming through the busy intersection.

Surveillance shows a large number of cars in the area when the suspect vehicle drove through, but so far, police don't have any leads.

"It's obvious that there was a lot of people there. And I know someone out there has more information... it can be what we need to help solve this case," Alvarez said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door mid-sized sedan. There is no other suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmacrimehit and runcar accidentselmacrime stopperspolicehit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
2 men caught on camera stealing bikes from Clovis store
Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window
Have You Seen Him: AM/PM Robbery
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News