Have You Seen Them: Deadly Selma Hit and Run

By
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a car that allegedly hit and killed a man, dragging his body hundreds of yards into a busy intersection in the process.

"Somebody, someone out there may have saw something," said Detective Alejandro Alvarez with the Selma Police Department.

Police say that on December 2, 2019, Leandro Badillo was hit by a car while walking along Golden State near Highland and was dragged hundreds of yards before his body was dislodged from the vehicle in the intersection of Highland and Floral. Badillo was killed, and his body was later discovered by drivers coming through the busy intersection.

Surveillance shows a large number of cars in the area when the suspect vehicle drove through, but so far, police don't have any leads.

"It's obvious that there was a lot of people there. And I know someone out there has more information... it can be what we need to help solve this case," Alvarez said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door mid-sized sedan. There is no other suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
(mobile users tap here for form)
