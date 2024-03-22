Hayden Christensen, Darth Vader kick off Empire State Building 'Star Wars' campaign

Hayden Christensen was on hand Thursday to kick off a "Star Wars" takeover of New York City's famed Empire State Building.

Christensen, who recently returned to the franchise as Anakin Skywalker in the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka," was joined by his alter-ego, Darth Vader, and a squad of Stormtroopers for the launch of the building's "March to May the 4th" campaign.

Actor Hayden Christensen participates in the Star Wars themed Empire State Building lighting ceremony on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The actor flipped an oversized ceremonial switch to turn the top of the building's lights Sith-red and officially start the festivities.

Before he did, Christensen told the assembled media he was honored to represent the franchise, adding, "'Star Wars' has been a very important part of my life, and so it's a real pleasure to get to be here and see this amazing show that they're going to put on.

The landmark will feature a "Star Wars" villain-themed window exhibition on Fifth Avenue, a giant Darth Vader Funko on the 86th floor observatory and a LEGO "Star Wars" exhibit for guests, among other fun activities.

There will also be a screening of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" on Friday.

A Darth Vader costumed character poses at the Hasbro and Amazon Star Wars interactive Imperial March experience at the Empire State Building, March 21, 2024, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm, ABC News, "Good Morning America" and this station.

