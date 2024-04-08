Valley brewer giving new option for non-alcoholic drinks

Brewer Ryan Hansen has perfected his craft over the last decade but found a recipe for success with home-brewed hop water.

Call it a "next to beer" experience. Hazard's Hop Water is offering those who prefer a non-alcoholic beverage a new option.

Call it a "next to beer" experience. Hazard's Hop Water is offering those who prefer a non-alcoholic beverage a new option.

Call it a "next to beer" experience. Hazard's Hop Water is offering those who prefer a non-alcoholic beverage a new option.

Call it a "next to beer" experience. Hazard's Hop Water is offering those who prefer a non-alcoholic beverage a new option.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Call it a "next to beer" experience. Hazard's Hop Water is offering those who prefer a non-alcoholic beverage a new option.

"We have our classic citra, lime and mint, passion fruit and grapefruit," says brewer Ryan Hansen.

Brewer Ryan Hansen has perfected his craft over the last decade but found a recipe for success with home-brewed hop water.

"I didn't want to compete with all of the local breweries because we have such a great brew scene here, nor did I have the capital to start that," he said.

Eight months later, you can find Hazard's Hop Water online, nationally distributed and in select local restaurants.

"The new generation coming along are just drinking less craft beer, so we're really trying to ride that wave following the footsteps of Liquid Death," Hansen said.

The non-alcoholic beverage still requires a brewing process that takes about a week.

"We still go through the same steps of boiling that water and steeping the hops at a certain temperature, and it goes into a tank to ferment to get the biotransformation of the hops," Hansen said. "It's not like a non-alcoholic beer that may have the alcohol removed. This doesn't have it to begin with."

Initially marketing to golfers looking to hydrate on the course, Hansen says the health-conscious crowd is proving to be the majority of his clientele.

"It's hydrating, it's literally good for you because hops are good for you and it has no sugar, no calories, no carbs," he said.

Since Hazard's Hop Water is still a hit on many local golf courses, he plans on releasing an Arnold Palmer flavor.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.