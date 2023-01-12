One dead, another injured after head-on crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A head-on crash left one person dead and another injured in Merced County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 pm in the area of Highway 165 and Westside Boulevard.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol say a driver lost control, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed head-on into a vehicle.

Investigators say the driver of the second vehicle was killed in the crash.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Officers say it was raining at the time of the crash, but the cause is still under investigation.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been involved.