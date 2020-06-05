Health Watch: What you need to know about hair loss

According to the Hair Loss Society, about 35 million men and 21 million women suffer from hair loss. Whether it's temporary or permanent, losing your hair can impact your confidence and self-esteem. Ivanhoe reports on what you need to know about hair loss.It's normal to have between 100,000 and 150,000 hairs on your head at any given time. But hair loss is a common problem that plagues both men and women.Alan J. Bauman, MD, Hair Transplant Surgeon, Bauman Medical Group, says, "Hair loss is a chronic progressive condition that starts before you see it, before you know it."One big reason for temporary hair loss: stress associated with surgery, weight loss, or childbirth. The hair should grow back but might take between four and 18 months. The most common cause of permanent hair loss is age-related. It's referred to as "male pattern" or "female pattern" baldness.Other causes: medicines like chemo, steroids, lithium, or birth control. Sometimes, an underlying medical problem is to blame like a thyroid disorder or autoimmune disease. And, crash dieting or a lack of certain vitamins can also be the culprit. If you're struggling, find a specialist who can help."Find someone recommended by the American Hair Loss Association. Find someone who does this every single day of the week," continued Dr. Bauman.Treatments include medicines such as Rogaine or Propecia.According to the hairsociety.org, one of the latest treatments for hair loss is platelet rich plasma. It involves mixing a small amount of the patient's blood with a serum and injecting it into the scalp.