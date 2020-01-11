health

At least 12 people sick after stomach illness outbreak at Yosemite

Federal health officials are inspecting Yosemite National Park's food service areas including the famous Ahwahnee Hotel (above). (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Federal health officials are inspecting Yosemite National Park's food service areas after at least a dozen people have fallen ill with stomach issues.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service told the San Francisco Chronicle they launched an investigation after employees and visitors reported the problems this month.

Federal officials said they haven't identified the illness or the origin of the outbreak. Park officials said those who had gotten sick are getting better or already recovered.

Federal officials were working with Aramark, the concessionaire that operates Yosemite's restaurants, snack shops and hotels, to clean up and disinfect food service facilities in the park, including the famous Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said.

"The park is reminding all employees and visitors to wash their hands frequently and stay home if they experience any symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness," Gediman said in a statement.

A message seeking comment from a spokesman for Aramark has not been returned.

Aramark received numerous complaints from visitors about poor food quality, shuttle service and other services since it began managing Yosemite's concessions four years ago.

The Ahwahnee Hotel lost its prestigious four-diamond rating by AAA, a distinction the luxury hotel held since 1991, and is now listed as a three-diamond hotel. Visitors to the hotel at the foot of the iconic Half Dome have included Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. presidents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyosemite national parkhealthyosemite national parkyosemiteoutbreak
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Fresno Unified School District works to fight flu season
CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of the flu this season
Woman with transplanted uterus gives birth to baby boy
California could launch generic prescription drug label
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
Gov. Newsom pledges $50 million to Fresno initiative
Man high on controlled substance stabbed co-worker with pruning shears: Deputies
27-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting minor in Visalia
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
Neighbor talks about Visalia couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
Fresno PD motorcycle officer injured after colliding with car
Show More
'Insult to injury': Local business says Fresno FC left unpaid invoices
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
18-year-old identified as Fresno's first homicide victim of the year
Diapers, menstrual hygiene products exempt from CA sales tax through 2021
2 suspects arrested in US in connection with Mexico border killings
More TOP STORIES News