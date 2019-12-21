Health & Fitness

Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says

Antibiotics that doctors often prescribe for infants may lead to an increased risk of allergies.

A new study published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics found a link between babies getting antibiotics and developing allergies later in life.

Researchers discovered that children who take antibiotics before turning 6 months old are more likely to develop food allergies, asthma or dermatitis.



The correlation was found in a wide range of antibiotics including those containing penicillin, cephalosporin, sulfonamides or macrolide.

Scientists said they believe it may be caused by how antibiotics affect gut bacteria. It should be noted that the study does not prove antibiotics cause allergies.

Experts said more research is needed to determine a causal relationship.
