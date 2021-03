Californians 50+ can now make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on MyTurn: Here's how

SAN FRANCISCO -- Californians ages 50 and older can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on the state's MyTurn site.The option to book an appointment went live Wednesday, a day before the age group becomes officially eligible.Previously, people ages 50 to 64 were only eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (in most California counties) if they had underlying health conditions or worked in a high-risk sector like food or emergency services.To make an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov , fill out your information and enter your address. The website will show you if there available appointments near you.You can enter different cities or ZIP codes into the MyTurn site to see if you there are availabilities elsewhere. However, a word of caution from the state before you book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment far from home:"Your appointment could be cancelled depending on the requirements set in the county you are seeking a vaccine. Each county sets their own geographic requirements and most limit vaccination to those who live or work within the county. So before booking a vaccine appointment outside your county of residence, check the other county's official government website to make sure you are eligible to be vaccinated in that county, otherwise your appointment could be cancelled."