Health & Fitness

Consumer Watch: Keeping an eye on how much sugar you eat

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Sue Malat bakes, she counts on ingredients like mashed bananas and dark chocolate to sweeten muffins without adding extra sugar.

Keeping an eye on sugar in packaged foods is another story.

"I look at every label 'cause I don't want to have, like, sugar could be sneaky and sometimes, you know, it might say on the front like, 'low sugar' but there really is some extra, unnatural stuff in there, that I don't really want my kids to have," Malat said.

Nutrition labels are now required to list not only how much sugar is in something, but also how much added sugar is in there too.

Consumer Reports says this could potentially create a new complication for parents.

"The concern is, to make that 'added sugars number' look more appealing to consumers, manufacturers might take out some of the regular sugar and add in non-nutritive sweeteners, like sucralose or aspartame," says Consumer Reports Nutritionist Amy Keating.

It's sort of a good news-bad news situation. Less sugar is better, especially for kids, who should have less than 25 grams a day.

Overeating added sugar early in life puts children at risk for things like obesity, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

But it's not so clear that simply consuming non-nutritive sweeteners instead is any healthier for kids.

"There's a lot of research in terms of non-nutritive sweeteners and how they affect the body, from appetite to blood glucose control to weight loss," Keating said. "But we just don't know how these sweeteners will affect kids in the long term."

The best advice is to follow Consumer Reports and Malat's lead and read labels, looking for both added sugars and non-nutritive sweeteners.

Better yet, choose whole, unprocessed foods like fruits and vegetables. And skip sugary drinks, opting for water as much as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthfoodconsumer reportsblood pressurediabetes
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Home invasion suspect, posing as sheriff's deputy, shot, killed by homeowner
Large fire destroys 2 businesses in Chowchilla
Central Unified School District students taught the dangers of vaping
Nearly 200 coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis AFB
Hanford Police help reunite boy with his mother
Show More
Kristin Smart case: Classmate briefly detained, search warrants served
Police arrest suspect in Merced shooting that left 4 teens hospitalized
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
Madera Co. sheriff's deputy helps woman he grew up with deliver baby at home
More TOP STORIES News