Parlier High School closed until Monday for deep cleaning amid coronavirus concerns

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier High School is the first school in the Central Valley, choosing to close because of the coronavirus.The Fresno County Department of Public Health says they have learned of a student at the school who traveled out of the country as the virus started to spread.The health department did not go into detail if the student has been tested, but Parlier High School says there are no reports of students or staff being diagnosed with the virus.Nonetheless, Parlier High School released a statement saying they have chosen to close the high school campus as a precaution through the end of the week.During this time, they will perform a thorough and deep cleaning of all surfaces on campus.Classes will resume on Monday.The following is a statement from the school: