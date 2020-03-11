parlier

Parlier High School closed until Monday for deep cleaning amid coronavirus concerns

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier High School is the first school in the Central Valley, choosing to close because of the coronavirus.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health says they have learned of a student at the school who traveled out of the country as the virus started to spread.

The health department did not go into detail if the student has been tested, but Parlier High School says there are no reports of students or staff being diagnosed with the virus.

Nonetheless, Parlier High School released a statement saying they have chosen to close the high school campus as a precaution through the end of the week.

During this time, they will perform a thorough and deep cleaning of all surfaces on campus.

Classes will resume on Monday.

The following is a statement from the school:

"Parlier High School is committed to ensuring the safety of all students. As reported earlier, there is no report of any student or staff being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Nevertheless, Parlier High School will be taking additional precautionary measures and the Parlier High School campus will be closed to students and staff for the remainder of this week. Parlier Unified staff will perform a thorough and deep cleaning of all surfaces in all rooms and buildings at Parlier High School to further ensure the health and safety of all students.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 16.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Sincerely,

Dr. George M. Alvarado."
