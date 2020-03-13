Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13 to prevent COVID-19 spread

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District has closed all its schools from Monday, March 16, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Bob Nelson said classes would likely resume on April 16, when the district was expected to return from Spring Break.

Nelson said the decision was not easy to make but was necessary to keep students and staff safe.
