FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District has closed all its schools from Monday, March 16, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
RELATED: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California related to coronavirus
Superintendent Bob Nelson said classes would likely resume on April 16, when the district was expected to return from Spring Break.
Nelson said the decision was not easy to make but was necessary to keep students and staff safe.
Coronavirus update: Fresno Unified shuts down all schools until April 13 to prevent COVID-19 spread
CORONAVIRUS
Live coronavirus updates: Passengers still disembarking Grand Princess cruise ship at Port of Oakland
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News