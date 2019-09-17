e-cigarettes

E-cigarette related death reported in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person has died after complications related to using e-cigarettes in Tulare County, a Tulare County Public Health official confirmed Monday afternoon.

"With sadness, we report that there has been a death of a Tulare County resident suspected to be related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping," Tulare County Public Health Officer, Dr. Karen Haught said in a press release.

Three incidents of pulmonary illness connected to vaping have been reported in Tulare County, as well as several cases reported across the country.

Haught said the county health department is warning residents of the potential health risk associated with vaping.

The department said symptoms of the illness include shortness of breath, coughing, chest pain, fever, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday, the state will spend $20 million on awareness campaigns about the dangers of vaping.

This is a developing story.
