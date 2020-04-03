Fresno Convention Center to be turned into site to treat non-COVID-19 patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 250-bed "alternate care site" will be set up at the Fresno Convention Center in the next few days to treat non-COVID-19 patients during the coronavirus outbreak.The state approved the convention center Friday afternoon, which will bring beds, medical equipment and protective supplies to help relieve local hospitals treating patients who have tested positive for the virus."We welcome this valuable resource that will help hospitals provide necessary care to COVID-19 patients here in Fresno and throughout our Central Valley region should the need arise," Fresno County District 4 Supervisor and Board Chairman, Buddy Mendes said in a news release.Fresno County officials said they would work with neighboring counties to allocate supplies and to provide support.