Coronavirus

Fresno Convention Center to be turned into site to treat non-COVID-19 patients

(Photo: Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 250-bed "alternate care site" will be set up at the Fresno Convention Center in the next few days to treat non-COVID-19 patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

The state approved the convention center Friday afternoon, which will bring beds, medical equipment and protective supplies to help relieve local hospitals treating patients who have tested positive for the virus.

"We welcome this valuable resource that will help hospitals provide necessary care to COVID-19 patients here in Fresno and throughout our Central Valley region should the need arise," Fresno County District 4 Supervisor and Board Chairman, Buddy Mendes said in a news release.

Fresno County officials said they would work with neighboring counties to allocate supplies and to provide support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno downtownfresno countyhealthcoronavirusfresno countyfresnocovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Trump administration changes national stockpile definition
CA unemployment claims hit historic high
'Onward' is now on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno gets hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses still open
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Man shot at homeless encampment dies, suspect still on the loose
Driver injured after fire extinguisher crashes through windshield on Hwy 41
How to tell the difference between coronavirus and allergies
1 dead, 1 injured after hit by vehicle in Visalia
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Show More
NAS Lemoore service member tests positive for coronavirus
'Onward' is now on Disney+
ABC30's 'Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon' helps fight hunger
Should you wear masks to protect against COVID-19?
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News