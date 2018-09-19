SUICIDE

Fresno County launches suicide prevention effort

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno County is trying to enable a community-wide discussion about how to identify those at risk of suicide.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County's suicide prevention plan came as the result of the 2016 suicide's of three Clovis West High School students.

Dawan Utecht, head of the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health says a decision was made to find solutions.

"A lot of people kind of throw up their hands when it comes to suicide prevention, but we do know there are steps we can take."

The steps include a public service campaign to raise awareness of the problem. To enable a community-wide discussion about how to identify those at risk.

"We also want to educate everyone that if you have concerns about someone, raising the question about whether they are thinking of killing themselves is okay to do. There's a myth that if you ask someone if they are thinking about committing suicide, you are increasing the risk they will do it, and it is not true."

Action is needed because Fresno County's suicide rate is already at an all-time high with 122 deaths so far this year. The effort also extends to helping those who lost someone deal with their suicide.

Brandy Lidbeck is with the group Survivor of Suicide or SOS. She lost her mother and said finally realizing she was not alone helped her cope.

"We didn't deal with; we kind of kept it quiet, it was a shameful thing for us at the time. It wasn't until 13 years later that I met a person who had lost someone to suicide and just hearing her speak about losing her Dad was there's someone else out there who knows how I feel."

And her advice if you know someone contemplating suicide, is to remind them they are needed.

"I think a lot of times people who contemplate suicide really struggle with lies in their head that they are a burden to others, people would be better off without them, nobody would miss them, and I would say to them, 'Man, you are so loved. I would miss you. I would need you.'"

While the suicide prevention effort was launched as the result of teen suicides, nationwide statistics show 70 percent of all suicides are committed by middle-aged white men.

-----
If you, or someone you know, is thinking about suicide, know that you are not alone and confidential help is available for free.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24-hours a day at (800) 273-8255 and more resources are available at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsuicidehealthhealth watchclovis unified school districtfresno countyClovisFresnoFresno CountyFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUICIDE
Solomon Thomas: My sister 'was the light of my life'
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history
More suicide
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
Doc Talk: Concussions
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News