The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, EOC needs your help fighting child hunger this summer. They are trying to raise $90,000 to create the food express, helping them bring more meals to impoverished children who live along Parkway Drive."I proposed we turn a bus into a mobile cafeteria," said Morgan Terry EOC Food Services Director.The project would trade school bus seats for a wrap around tables that can seat up to 40 kids. It would be air-conditioned and children would be able to read a book while they eat. It also gives them an escape."I naively asked the kids where do you want to travel one day, I said, 'I want to go to Ireland,' trying to get them to talk about their dreams and they said they wanted to see Clovis," said Terry.The EOC reports that that three out of three children who live along Parkway Drive do not know where they are getting their next meal, that is where the Summer Food Service Program comes in."These kids are living in hell and so many people can't see it because the iron curtain that is the 99," said Terry.They tried a similar concept last summer except they would set up tents and tables outside, but there were major challenges."We had to shut down our route for a dead body, for bullets, for open drug paraphernalia and open prostitution and solicitation," said Terry.Last summer they distributed 4,000 meals and through the new mobile unite they could serve thousands more. EOC is hoping to have the project fully funded by May so it can roll out in the summer.