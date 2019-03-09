More accidents, more stress: Daylight Saving Time's dangerous consequences

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It is already that time of year when we "spring forward."On Sunday morning, at 2 a.m., clocks will jump ahead by one hour, shifting the sunrise and sunset times later each day."It is like jet lag - losing an hour. And for our body clocks or the circulation of the body, it takes one day to adjust to one hour that is lost," said Dr. Amit Saini, a Kaiser Permanente physician.Dr. Saini said the Monday morning after the time change is the worst for adults.In addition to being sleepy and groggy, the stress of adjusting your body's clock could increase your blood pressure.And those factors could lead to danger on your drive to work."My understanding - on that particular Monday, there are higher rates of accidents because people might be rushing. So if you are driving, be careful and watch out for other drivers," he said.The struggle is real for children too. Dr. Saini said younger kids have no concept of the time change and don't know how to deal with it physically or emotionally.Some parents say their children just want to stay up late because there is still daylight in the evening."But sometimes it is even a fight to get them to go to bed because now the sun is out. I think it depends on what works best for your family. If you use the blackout shades to make it dark and stick with that routine then some kids do really well," said Erika Jennings, a parent.This could be the last time California deals with a time change.Back in November voters approved Proposition 7.California legislators will vote to keep the state permanently on Daylight Saving Time. The policy change will require two-thirds approval in the legislature, then passage in Congress and a presidential signature.Until then, we will have to deal with a lost hour of sleep.