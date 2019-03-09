daylight saving time

More accidents, more stress: Daylight Saving Time's dangerous consequences

EMBED <>More Videos

This Sunday, clocks will jump ahead by one hour. Doctors say the Monday morning after the time change is the worst for adults.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It is already that time of year when we "spring forward."

On Sunday morning, at 2 a.m., clocks will jump ahead by one hour, shifting the sunrise and sunset times later each day.

"It is like jet lag - losing an hour. And for our body clocks or the circulation of the body, it takes one day to adjust to one hour that is lost," said Dr. Amit Saini, a Kaiser Permanente physician.

Dr. Saini said the Monday morning after the time change is the worst for adults.

In addition to being sleepy and groggy, the stress of adjusting your body's clock could increase your blood pressure.

And those factors could lead to danger on your drive to work.

"My understanding - on that particular Monday, there are higher rates of accidents because people might be rushing. So if you are driving, be careful and watch out for other drivers," he said.

The struggle is real for children too. Dr. Saini said younger kids have no concept of the time change and don't know how to deal with it physically or emotionally.

Some parents say their children just want to stay up late because there is still daylight in the evening.

"But sometimes it is even a fight to get them to go to bed because now the sun is out. I think it depends on what works best for your family. If you use the blackout shades to make it dark and stick with that routine then some kids do really well," said Erika Jennings, a parent.

This could be the last time California deals with a time change.

Back in November voters approved Proposition 7.

California legislators will vote to keep the state permanently on Daylight Saving Time. The policy change will require two-thirds approval in the legislature, then passage in Congress and a presidential signature.

Until then, we will have to deal with a lost hour of sleep.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdaylight saving time
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Daylight Saving Time health risks - and how to prevent them
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Fast facts about daylight saving time
TOP STORIES
Highway 41 has reopened
Caruthers girls basketball wins state championship
Snow falls on Highway 168
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
Neighbor caught on camera trying to set house on fire as family slept inside
UPDATE: Man who owed $30,000 in stripper fees arrested for murder of bodyguard
Show More
55-year-old woman arrested for prostitution at Hanford 'massage parlor'
Funnel clouds spotted from several parts of the Valley
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Porterville man charged with shooting Tulare teen to death
Family of Fresno man beaten and left for dead pleads for information
More TOP STORIES News