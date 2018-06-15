FRESNO COUNTY

Most services now closed at Coalinga Regional Medical Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Coalinga's only hospital is no longer offering services, after the decision to close it was announced last month. (KFSN)

By
COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Coalinga's only hospital is no longer offering services, after the decision to close it was announced last month.

"Access to essential healthcare services must be provided in our local community," Coalinga Regional Medical Center's CEO Wayne Allen said Friday. "I will be working with interested parties to make that happen."

Only one portion of the hospital remains open.

The skilled-nursing facility cannot close until residents find new homes.

The hospital anticipates that will happen by the end of the month.

Mike Maciel comes to Coalinga for doctor appointments near the hospital.

He doesn't live here anymore, but he has friends and family that do, including his father-in-law.

He's concerned they'll have to go to Hanford or Fresno for emergencies or other medical care.

"It's a beautiful facility," Maciel said. "All modern, got a lot of room. It's a well-built hospital, and I wish they could have managed it a little better and kept it up and running."

Two hundred employees are also being laid off as part of the closure.

Administrators have cited the hospital's weak financial condition, saying it can no longer cover the costs associated with inpatient services.

They've given patients a list of the closest hospitals that accept Medicare and Medical, including Adventist health in Hanford: 43 miles away.

"Our emergency teams are ready to care for any additional patients from Coalinga or the surrounding communities," said Adventist Health's Christine Pickering. "We have a great team here. They follow rapid medical evaluation to help folks get in quickly and get their care."

For non-emergency services, Pickering says there is an Adventist Health Medical Office in Coalinga, offering family and internal medicine, pediatrics, and psychology.

Coalinga's mayor says the hospital closure is the city's single most significant issue right now.

He believes an emergency department is needed and says the city is working with hospital staff to find a solution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhospitalfresno countyhospital closingCoalinga
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News