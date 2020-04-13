Coronavirus

No citations issued at city parks over Easter weekend

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite locks on entrance gates and closed parking lots, for those willing to enter on foot, parks across the City of Fresno are back open to those wishing to spend some leisure time outdoors.

"The decision was made well in advance of the weekend, at least those two days on Easter weekend when we know parks really get slammed with activity, that we were going to close them down to relieve the temptation for folks out there to gather in groups anyway shape or form," said City of Fresno Spokesperson Mark Standriff.

Parks were empty over the weekend as city officials say residents embraced the "Stay at Home" spirit. No citations were issued to those breaking the rules.

"We had no issues at Woodward," Standriff said. "We had no issues at Roeding. We surveyed basically 60 parks around the city and everyone did what we asked them to do. It was a great weekend."

While families can once again ride bikes or walk the trails at City parks, playground equipment and other non-essential activities remain off-limits amid the city's mandatory "Shelter in Place" order.

"We've taken down basketball hoops, tennis nets and put protective wrapping around playground equipment and picnic benches just as an effort to say, if you're going to use the park at all, use social distancing practices," Standriff said.

City leaders say they will continue to reevaluate the ever-changing situation, but predict a decision to fully re-open parks is likely at least a couple of weeks away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirusfresno countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19easter
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Many companies focusing on Coronavirus-related advertisements during pandemic
Trump addresses passing of friend who died of coronavirus
Local hospitals receive free pizza from Pizza Sociale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Central California coronavirus cases
Over 40% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home
CA, WA and OR taking announce "shared approach" to COVID-19 response
Fire breaks out inside Dinuba business
Fresno's new 'shelter in place' order goes into effect
Woman shot in shoulder at Fresno apartment complex
Show More
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Many companies focusing on Coronavirus-related advertisements during pandemic
Consumer Watch: How to protect your information on Facebook
More TOP STORIES News