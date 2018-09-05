U.S. & WORLD

Study says bins at TSA checkpoint are the germiest thing in an airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Bins are the germiest place in an airport

VANTAA, Finland --
You may be surprised to know that the germiest item in an airport is something we're all required to touch -- the bins at the TSA checkpoint.

A new study, published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases, shows the bins where travelers place their shoes, liquids, and carry-ons are basically a hotbed for viruses.

Researchers swabbed and examined 90 different surfaces -- stairs, escalators, and bins -- inside Helsinki Airport during Feb. 2016 at the peak period of the 2015-16 annual influenza epidemic in Finland.

In those samples, 10 different respiratory viruses, like the common cold, were found in 10 percent of the samples.

Yet, viruses were found in half of the samples taken from security trays; however, no viruses were detected on toilet bowls, handles, flush buttons, or on stall door locks.

To help germs from spreading, experts encourage using hand sanitizer and hand washing frequently.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcoldairport newsairport securityu.s. & worldtravel
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News