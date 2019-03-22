Health & Fitness

Tyson recalls 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products due to possible metal contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips due to possible metal contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen "SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," and case code 3348CNQ03.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-7221" on the back of the product package. For product clarification, the last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp," says the FSIS.

Officials say two customers complained of extraneous material in the chicken strip products.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.
