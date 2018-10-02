HEALTH & FITNESS

Unique ways to help you recover from a rough workout

EMBED </>More Videos

Unique ways to help you recover from a rough workout. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on September 28, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA --
If you over-did it at the gym or your training session left you with sore muscles, there are some new options to help you recover. Techniques used by some professional athletes are now available for the everyday exerciser.

Sharon Pulido is getting zipped in for NormaTec compression therapy. It's one of several recovery methods offered at the Zone inside Life Time Athletic Ardmore .

Dan Kubo, personal trainer manager there, says recovery is often neglected, but it's vital if you want to see results.

"That's what actually gets you to progress further and be injury-free," he said, adding it can also increase flexibility and allow people to keep up with challenging fitness regimens.

For Pulido, it's helped her continue on her quest to lose fat, increase endurance and build strength. "Every day I am in here doing something," she said.

NormaTec compression is said to to increase blood flow and flush out metabolites such as lactic acid that can lead to sore muscles. Kubo says its new technology and scientific studies are coming, but it's already caught on for some professional athletes.

"Lebron James, Blake Griffen, all these pro-athletes are using the same technology," he said.

"Oh, I feel like a new person," Pulido said when describing how she feels walking out of the Zone.

But if you're looking for more than just physical recovery, float therapy is becoming a popular way to soothe muscles and mind. Keegan Rosenberry of the Philadelphia Union says his recent session was like hitting the re-set button.

"Just mind, body, spirit just completely silent, just how many times a day are we without any noise at all and thinking to ourselves so it was really cool," he said.

Lisa Florentino, owner of Float Therapy & Wellness Spa in Deptford, New Jersey, says that's the goal.

Inside just 10 inches water, heated to 95 degrees and supersaturated with salt (1,000 pounds of Epsom salt) you can keep lights low, or float in the dark for 30, 60 or 90 minutes.

"Thirty minutes will give you physical relief as far as muscle recovery and just to ease overall aches and pains, but 60 or 90 minutes will give you mental as well as physical, putting you in what's called a theta brain wave state which is a meditative state for an extended period of time." she said.

Float therapy can also be used to help with anxiety and in some cases, addiction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckworkoutexercise
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
Doc Talk: Concussions
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News