Valley Children's expands in the Valley, in escrow in Visalia

On Tuesday, President and CEO Todd Suntrapak confirmed the hospital is in escrow on a property off Highway 99 and Caldwell for an outpatient specialty center.At Valley Children's Hospital, there's no shortage of kids who need doctors and some who are traveling a long way to be seen at the main hospital in Madera County."We know that there is huge demand for the types of services that we provide coming from Tulare County and the South Valley," said Suntrapak.The Visalia clinic has seen tremendous increases in kids needing care. More than 4,000 visits were made last year. That growth has spurred Valley Children's to move forward in Visalia.They are currently in escrow on a 6.2-acre site at the corner of Caldwell and Freeway 99."It's likely we will have pediatric gastroenterology, we will have pediatric cardiology, pediatric urology, orthopedics perhaps and any number of other pediatric subspecialists that usually come from the main campus here, but travel down to Visalia will be practicing at that new site," said Suntrapak.In addition to Visalia, work is underway at the new Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center in Bakersfield. It will be completed in October.Not too far from the Santa Maria building in Fresno, Valley Children's Healthcare is expanding. They just purchased a plot of land off Herndon and First. It will be home to office space and clinical operations for specialties like orthopedics, which are currently located down the street.In Clovis, a primary care center is being built. In Fowler, a wellness center should be completed next year. They also have their eyes on the North Valley in the future.Suntrapak says the growth is being paid for by financial reserves and years of saving. The changes are a part of their mission, to bringing access to more families, especially those without resources."We need to be there so that families can get to us within 30 minutes, or 30 miles, no matter where we are in the Valley."A mission to help kids and expand across the San Joaquin Valley.