Helicopter crashes while trying to rescue hiker in Madera

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Monday, October 2, 2023 12:06AM
Naval Air Station Lemoore is investigating why a helicopter had difficulties landing while rescuing a hiker with a broken ankle in Madera.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Naval Air Station Lemoore is investigating why a helicopter had difficulties landing while rescuing a hiker with a broken ankle in Madera.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, the Madera County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hiker with a broken ankle in the area of Garnet Lake and Thousand Island Lake.

That's near the Pacific Coast Trail.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office coordinated with NAS Lemoore to dispatch a helicopter crew to rescue the hiker.

However, the helicopter experienced difficulties while responding and had to make a hard landing.

Thankfully the four service members on board only suffered minor injuries.

A safety and rescue team was sent to help the crew and hiker.

NAS Lemoore says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

