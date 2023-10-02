Naval Air Station Lemoore is investigating why a helicopter had difficulties landing while rescuing a hiker with a broken ankle in Madera.

Helicopter crashes while trying to rescue hiker in Madera

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, the Madera County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hiker with a broken ankle in the area of Garnet Lake and Thousand Island Lake.

That's near the Pacific Coast Trail.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office coordinated with NAS Lemoore to dispatch a helicopter crew to rescue the hiker.

However, the helicopter experienced difficulties while responding and had to make a hard landing.

Thankfully the four service members on board only suffered minor injuries.

A safety and rescue team was sent to help the crew and hiker.

NAS Lemoore says the cause of the crash is under investigation.