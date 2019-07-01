Firefighter writes poetry to cope with trauma, meet Fresno Grizzlies' Carter Kieboom and 4th of July events. Here's ABC30's Weekend Must Reads

Fresno firefighter writing poetry to cope with traumatic experiences
You may not think of poetry and firefighting as two things that go together, but a Fresno Fire captain is writing poems about his experiences and healing while he does it. Action News Digital Reporter Brandon Johansen introduces us to Gary Wedemeyer, who gives a look at what first responders see while on duty, in this ABC30.com Original.
Hidden Adventures: The historic gold rush town of Columbia
In the town Columbia, California, you go back in time to experience what things were like in 1848. The gold rush town has historical charm, educational activities and it's a great place to take the family during summer vacation.
Serial rapist who terrorized Fresno's Tower District up for parole hearing next month
In 1991, Rudolph Acosta, the so-called "Tower District Rapist," terrorized several victims. He was sentenced to 78 years in prison and eligible for parole after serving about 40. Now, Acosta has his first shot of freedom, but one of his victims, Mirna Garcia, is turning her secret into a loud and public fight to keep him behind bars.
Good Sports: Fresno Grizzlies Infielder Carter Kieboom
Baseball has taken Fresno Grizzlies Infielder Carter Kieboom to places he dreamt of about as a kid. Action News Sports Director Chris Alvarez sat down with the 21-year-old who is considered to be one of the top prospects in the Washington Nationals system.
Independence Day celebrations and 4th of July fireworks shows in the Valley
Still looking to make some 4th of July plans? ABC30.com has you covered! Check out our list of Independence Day celebrations and 4th of July fireworks shows around the Central Valley.
