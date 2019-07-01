Firefighter writes poetry to cope with trauma, meet Fresno Grizzlies' Carter Kieboom and 4th of July events. Here's ABC30's Weekend Must Reads

By Hayley Salazar

Fresno firefighter writing poetry to cope with traumatic experiences


You may not think of poetry and firefighting as two things that go together, but a Fresno Fire captain is writing poems about his experiences and healing while he does it. Action News Digital Reporter Brandon Johansen introduces us to Gary Wedemeyer, who gives a look at what first responders see while on duty, in this ABC30.com Original.

Read Captain Wedemeyer's story here.

A Fresno Fire captain is writing poems about his experiences as a way to deal with the trauma that comes with being a first responder.



Hidden Adventures: The historic gold rush town of Columbia


In the town Columbia, California, you go back in time to experience what things were like in 1848. The gold rush town has historical charm, educational activities and it's a great place to take the family during summer vacation.

Read more about this Hidden Adventure here.

Columbia is two hours northeast of Fresno in the Sierra foothills, one of California's historic gold country towns. It's now a state historic park, alive with museums and operating



Serial rapist who terrorized Fresno's Tower District up for parole hearing next month


In 1991, Rudolph Acosta, the so-called "Tower District Rapist," terrorized several victims. He was sentenced to 78 years in prison and eligible for parole after serving about 40. Now, Acosta has his first shot of freedom, but one of his victims, Mirna Garcia, is turning her secret into a loud and public fight to keep him behind bars.

Read Garcia's emotional message here.

One of the victims, Mirna Garcia, is now turning her secret into a loud and public fight against his freedom.



Good Sports: Fresno Grizzlies Infielder Carter Kieboom


Baseball has taken Fresno Grizzlies Infielder Carter Kieboom to places he dreamt of about as a kid. Action News Sports Director Chris Alvarez sat down with the 21-year-old who is considered to be one of the top prospects in the Washington Nationals system.

Read about Kieboom here.

With a name like Kieboom, it almost seems like the Fresno Grizzlies infielder was born to play baseball.



Independence Day celebrations and 4th of July fireworks shows in the Valley


Still looking to make some 4th of July plans? ABC30.com has you covered! Check out our list of Independence Day celebrations and 4th of July fireworks shows around the Central Valley.

View the events list here.
