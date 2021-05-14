Parlier and Fowler Unified invest in 24/7 tutoring program for students

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- As students struggle to adapt to changing learning environments, districts in the Valley are finding new ways to provide support around the clock.
High dosage tutoring is tutoring that's available to students 24/7. Districts say it's needed now more than ever as many kids are shifting their learning hours.
Parlier Unified staff say when students switched to distance learning they noticed a change right away.
"We saw a switch that kids were now logging on between the hours of 10 pm and 2 am," said Parlier Unified Asst. Superintendent Dr. Ruben Diaz, "So it was this huge increase in late night, early morning."
Students were doing the bulk of their work when teachers were not available to help, so they started looking for backup.
"They've shifted and they've become night owls," said Diaz. "Let's meet their needs and make sure we can support them when they are doing their homework."
Now they're one of nearly 100 districts turning to a high-dosage tutoring company, known as Paper, for that extra support.
"Students should all have access to support on an ongoing basis anytime that they need," said Paper CEO Philip Cuter. "There are a lot of logistical components that make it difficult for a school to provide that on their own."
Fowler Unified started offering the extra support to students last week and staff say it's not only being utilized at home, but in the classroom as well.
"If a student is stuck they can hop on right away and do some tutoring, while the teacher is moving about helping other students," said Fowler Unified Director of Education Services Tamera Sebilian.
Both districts say students are using the service mostly for math and science.
"It really completes the closing of the gap that was there and really got highlighted by Covid and school closures," said Cutler.
The service costs district a little over $100,000 and is paid for through grant money.
