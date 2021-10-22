Friday Night Football - Week 10 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 10 Matchups
Lindsay 38 Sierra Pacific 15
Porterville 36 Delano 3
Central 35 Clovis West 14
Torres 28 Chowchilla 20
Selma Central Valley Christian (canceled)
Bakersfield 27 Central Valley Christian 14
Dinuba 48 Exeter 7
Hanford West 6 Kingsburg 42
Bullard 55 Madera 17
Sanger Madera South
Granite Hills 2 Strathmore 56
Farmersville 7 Woodlake 35
Mission Oak 60 Tulare Union 38
Tulare Western 35 Monache 3
El Capitan 0 Golden Valley 60
Merced 54 Central Valley 6
Patterson 51 Buhach Colony 20
Liberty 19 Kerman 20
Washington Union Yosemite (CANCELED)
McLane 0 Reedley 21
Roosevelt 27 Hoover 6
Sunnyside 49 Fresno 7
Clovis North 14 Buchanan 33
Clovis East 14 Clovis 41
Riverdale 15 Fowler 25
Caruthers 28 Orange Cove 0 (4th)
Orosi 62 Parlier 0 (4th)
Coalinga 6 Dos Palos 24
Mendota 21 Firebaugh 35
Avenal 26 Tranquillity 24
Golden West 0 Hanford 63
Lemoore 48 Mt. Whitney 14
Redwood 42 El Diamante 14
Immanuel at Minarets
Fresno Christian 77 Frazier Mountain 0
Riverdale Christian 20 Sierra 37
Los Banos 35 Lathrop 14
Pacheco 40 Beyer 12