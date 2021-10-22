friday night football

Friday Night Football - Week 10 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

By and

Week 10 Matchups



Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.


Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.


Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.



Lindsay 38 Sierra Pacific 15

Porterville 36 Delano 3
Central 35 Clovis West 14
Torres 28 Chowchilla 20
Selma Central Valley Christian (canceled)
Bakersfield 27 Central Valley Christian 14
Dinuba 48 Exeter 7
Hanford West 6 Kingsburg 42
Bullard 55 Madera 17
Sanger Madera South
Granite Hills 2 Strathmore 56
Farmersville 7 Woodlake 35
Mission Oak 60 Tulare Union 38
Tulare Western 35 Monache 3

El Capitan 0 Golden Valley 60
Merced 54 Central Valley 6
Patterson 51 Buhach Colony 20
Liberty 19 Kerman 20
Washington Union Yosemite (CANCELED)
McLane 0 Reedley 21
Roosevelt 27 Hoover 6
Sunnyside 49 Fresno 7
Clovis North 14 Buchanan 33
Clovis East 14 Clovis 41
Riverdale 15 Fowler 25
Caruthers 28 Orange Cove 0 (4th)

Orosi 62 Parlier 0 (4th)
Coalinga 6 Dos Palos 24
Mendota 21 Firebaugh 35
Avenal 26 Tranquillity 24
Golden West 0 Hanford 63
Lemoore 48 Mt. Whitney 14
Redwood 42 El Diamante 14
Immanuel at Minarets
Fresno Christian 77 Frazier Mountain 0
Riverdale Christian 20 Sierra 37
Los Banos 35 Lathrop 14
Pacheco 40 Beyer 12
