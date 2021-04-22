Driver crashes through yard, slams into house during Fresno high-speed chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-speed chase ended with a driver crashing through a backyard and slamming into a central Fresno home on Thursday morning.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to stop an erratic driver at Wishon and Santa Ana around 2 am. The driver had blown through several stop signs.The driver continued at high speeds westbound on Shaw Avenue to southbound Palm Avenue.Deputies say he soon crossed the tracks at Palm and Garland and lost control of the vehicle. The car went through a fence, tore through the backyard and smashed into the house."When the fences broke, the car went through it, went over the pool and basically clipped the corner of the garage," said Sgt. Edward Mayo. "(It took) out a wall of the garage and came to a rest through a breezeway if you will."Later on Thursday, the family who lives there had to put a sign outside of their home saying they weren't having a yard sale.That's how many items they had to clear from the backyard, garage and kitchen area that were damaged in the crash.Despite the setback, homeowner John Cox said he's thankful no one was injured. He said he and his family were asleep when it happened.Investigators said 35-year-old Alan Lottinville of Fresno was behind the wheel.The pursuit spanned two miles - speeds reached 100 miles per hour by the time they got to the train tracks."He... basically went airborne 'The Dukes of Hazzard' style," said Tony Botti with the sheriff's office.Lottinville and his passenger were treated at the hospital for minor injuries before deputies arrested the driver on several charges including evading law enforcement, felony DUI and outstanding warrants for 2017 DUI charges."This is nothing new for this guy. He's gotten a DUI before, he obviously didn't learn his lesson. Hopefully this time it sticks," Botti said.Meanwhile the Cox family is left to pick up the pieces, saying they will rebuild.Homeowners insurance will cover the damage so they're focusing on the positive.The sheriff's office shared this story because it serves as a warning to always be aware of your surroundings and to always check before entering an intersection even when you have the right of way or the green light.They said it's remarkable no one was injured by the erratic driving.