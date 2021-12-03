Part of Hwy 152 in Madera County closed following multiple crashes, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-mile section of Highway 152 between Highway 99 and Highway 59 was shut down for hours on Friday following a series of crashes.It all started during the morning commute, with one driver losing her life.A dense fog advisory was in effect with thick fog along Highway 152.The CHP says this was likely a factor in several crashes, involving numerous semi-trucks and dozens of cars.In the first crash, at about 8:30 am, a woman died when she ran into the trailer of a semi-truck.The driver of the truck was crossing the highway on Road 9.A witness said other cars then ran into the woman's car.She died at the scene.She was later identified as 18-year-old Sarai Baldovinos.The CHP says when it's foggy, expect traffic to be stopped ahead of you.At about 10 am, a section of eastbound 152 was completely snarled when more than three semis, several cars, and even an armored car collided near Avenue 11.It took hours to clear the wreckage.A tow truck company owner said it was a struggle to get to the scene to help.Our action news crew saw at least five crashes.The CHP said several are still under investigation.