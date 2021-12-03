Part of Hwy 152 in Madera County closed following multiple crashes, CHP says

It all started during the morning commute, with one driver losing her life.
A dense fog advisory was in effect with thick fog along Highway 152.
The CHP says this was likely a factor in several crashes, involving numerous semi-trucks and dozens of cars.
In the first crash, at about 8:30 am, a woman died when she ran into the trailer of a semi-truck.
The driver of the truck was crossing the highway on Road 9.
A witness said other cars then ran into the woman's car.
She died at the scene.
She was later identified as 18-year-old Sarai Baldovinos.
The CHP says when it's foggy, expect traffic to be stopped ahead of you.
At about 10 am, a section of eastbound 152 was completely snarled when more than three semis, several cars, and even an armored car collided near Avenue 11.
It took hours to clear the wreckage.
A tow truck company owner said it was a struggle to get to the scene to help.
Our action news crew saw at least five crashes.
The CHP said several are still under investigation.