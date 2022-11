Seasonal closures on Highway 180 to start November 14

Starting on Monday, November 14th at noon, all lanes of Highway 180 will be closed west of Kings Canyon National Park at Hume Lake Road.

HUME LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the midst of changing weather conditions this week, Caltrans announced a planned seasonal closure.

The stretch shuts down every winter at the Hume Lake cutoff to protect drivers from potential rockfalls.

The area is expected to reopen in late April, depending on the weather.