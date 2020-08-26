traffic

Highway 198 near Coalinga closed after semi-truck hauling grapes overturns

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries. Caltrans has blocked the highway starting at Firestone Avenue.

State Route 198 near Coalinga is closed after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State Route 198 near Coalinga is closed after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday morning.

Fresno County firefighters say the truck was hauling grapes and crashed near Parsons Road, which is a couple of miles west of Coalinga.

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries.

Caltrans has blocked the highway starting at Firestone Avenue. Officials say the road will remain closed until the debris is cleared. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The estimated time of reopening was not immediately available.

