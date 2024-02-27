Closure on Highway 41 to impact travel for months in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley drivers will be taking detours on a busy stretch of Highway 41 in Kings County for the next five months.

Caltrans will be working to replace the asphalt on the highway between Nevada and Quail Avenue.

The $13 million project has been in the works for 2 years because of poor road conditions.

North and southbound traffic on this stretch of the highway will be re-routed.

The work will impact thousands of drivers who take this route every day.

"Highway 41 is a state route that is used often by the local commuters or people traveling to and from the coast. It's a roadway that is frequently used," explained Alex Aguilera with Caltrans.

The typically busy stretch of highway was only accessible for Caltrans employees on Monday.

One local business is already feeling the impact of the closure.

Stratford-Marketplace usually serves travelers passing by.

But since the detour has been in place, Harmail Hayer, the owner says he's already noticing fewer customers.

"We are worried about it, because we are pretty much new. We just opened last year in April, so we are worried," said Hayer.

Hayer is holding out hope for a busy summer when traffic typically picks up from people headed to the central coast.

"For now, we are just mostly depending on local people who work around here, depending on them too," Hayer said.

Caltrans says the asphalt replacement was necessary- due to potholes and cracks.

"They could have caused damage to vehicles in the future, if the roadways were not repaired," Aguilera explained.

"So, the projects that are in place are there to improve the life of the roadway and structural integrity for commuters in the future."

During construction, drivers should take Laurel Avenue or Highway 198 to Interstate 5.

They should also plan to possibly spend an extra 20 minutes on the road.

Construction should be completed by August, but it could be longer depending on weather.

