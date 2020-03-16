fatal crash

Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say the junction at Highway 41 and Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County closed after a fatal crash on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:15 pm in the Templeton area.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. Further details regarding the cause of the crash were not immediately available.



The junction reopened early Monday morning, but drivers should expect some delays.

The CHP is also warning drivers to check for rainy conditions before they travel. Track the weather here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san luis obispo countykings countyfatal crashroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed, 3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 41 in Fresno
Woman killed in rollover crash near Coalinga
Man accused of killing teen in northeast Fresno DUI crash faces judge
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News