Gang member sentenced for attempted murder on Highway 41

CHP officers say he was the passenger in the car that also had two children under the age of 10 inside.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gang member has received his sentence for a shooting on a Fresno County highway in 2020.

On Thursday, the court sentenced Shane Enrique Bernal to 20 years in state prison for the attempted murder on Highway 41.

Bernal shot at a car stopped at a red light on Highway 41 and Adams Avenue in Fresno County.

A passenger was shot multiple times. He survived his injuries.

Two children under the age of 10 were inside the car when the shooting happened.

Bernal plead no contest to attempted murder and admitted to the gang activity.

