pedestrian killed

Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Highway 99 near Selma

CHP officers said the semi-truck hit the pedestrian who was in one of the southbound lanes.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a semi-truck on Highway 99 near Selma.

Officers responded to southbound Highway 99 and Manning Avenue, just north of Highway 43, around 11 pm on Monday.

CHP officers said the semi-truck hit the pedestrian who was in one of the southbound lanes.

Investigators are working to determine why the man was in the roadway.

"We did locate a vehicle on the opposite side of the freeway that had been in a very minor collision," said CHP Sgt. Jeff Cipolla. "That vehicle was unoccupied upon our arrival, so we're investigating whether that driver was, in fact, the pedestrian who was struck nearby."

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

Traffic on the southbound lanes of the highway was closed around 11:30 from Highway 43 in Selma to Manning Avenue, and it reopened at 1:30 am. The northbound traffic was not affected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyselmasemi crashpedestrian killedhighway 99
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Suspected DUI driver charged after hitting 15-year-old Porterville student
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
Woman hit, killed by car in central Fresno identified
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse
Zero dollar bail extended at Fresno County Jail for 90 days amid COVID-19 outbreak at North Jail
Firefighters warn about dangers of illegal fireworks
Central California coronavirus cases
Dr. Fauci to testify before House at a fraught time for US COVID-19 pandemic response
Water may not flow in Dos Palos for 3 days due to algae problem
Skilled nursing facility workers face 'exhausting stress' during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's historic church
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Newsom: 35.6% of CA's coronavirus cases were reported in the past 14 days
Dozens of jobs available as renovation of three historic buildings in Merced continues
More TOP STORIES News