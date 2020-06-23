Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Highway 99 near Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a semi-truck on Highway 99 near Selma.Officers responded to southbound Highway 99 and Manning Avenue, just north of Highway 43, around 11 pm on Monday.CHP officers said the semi-truck hit the pedestrian who was in one of the southbound lanes.Investigators are working to determine why the man was in the roadway."We did locate a vehicle on the opposite side of the freeway that had been in a very minor collision," said CHP Sgt. Jeff Cipolla. "That vehicle was unoccupied upon our arrival, so we're investigating whether that driver was, in fact, the pedestrian who was struck nearby."The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.Traffic on the southbound lanes of the highway was closed around 11:30 from Highway 43 in Selma to Manning Avenue, and it reopened at 1:30 am. The northbound traffic was not affected.