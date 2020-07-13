19-year-old severely injured after crash with semi-truck on Hwy 99 in Tulare Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing his car into a semi-truck in Tulare County on Monday morning.California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened just after midnight on Highway 99 near Traver.Officials say Efrain Martinez of Fresno was traveling along a frontage road east of Highway 99 when he suddenly went northbound through a fence and into the path of a semi-truck."For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over onto the 99 where it struck the semi-truck, pinning the driver of the silver Honda inside the vehicle," said CHP Officer Justin Montooth.Martinez was airlifted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries.Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.Traffic on the highway was not affected.