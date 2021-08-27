traffic

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Highway 99 in northwest Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Highway 99 in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a driver hit and killed a person on State Route 99 in northwest Fresno.

It happened around 4:15 am between the Ashlan and Shaw Avenue off-ramps.

Investigators said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling north on the highway when the woman ran across the road.

The CHP said the victim is a woman in her 40s. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver called 911 and remained at the scene. Officials say they are cooperating with the investigation.

Officials closed the left lane of northbound Highway 99 as they investigated, causing traffic in the area to back up for at least half a mile.

The highway has since fully reopened.

Traffic was backed up for at least half a mile in the area. Drivers who commute on the highway should expect delays.

Click here for the latest traffic condtions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestfresnopedestrian struckpedestrian injuredhighway 99trafficroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Hwy 43 closed near Selma due to downed power lines
Hwy 198 closed in Fresno County after semi-truck overturns
Haystack fire in Kings Co. sends large cloud of smoke into sky
Caldor Fire in El Dorado Co. explodes to nearly 54,000 acres
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News