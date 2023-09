Man dies after hit-and-run crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Madera on Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 pm in the area of Tozer Street and Avenue 15.

The California Highway Patrol says an off-duty sheriff's deputy saw a man lying in the road.

The man was rushed to Valley Children's Hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the crash is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run.

