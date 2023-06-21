Driver wanted for hit-and-run crash that injured teen in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a driver who injured a teen in a hit-and-run crash in Corcoran earlier this month.

The crash happened around 9:30 pm on June 9 near Bainum and Claire avenues.

Corcoran police say a car hit a 13-year-old boy as he was riding his bike.

The boy suffered moderate injuries.

Officers say the driver did not stop after hitting the boy.

On Tuesday, investigators released a photo of the red car believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Corcoran police.