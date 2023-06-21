Driver wanted for hit-and-run crash that injured teen in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a driver who injured a teen in a hit-and-run crash in Corcoran earlier this month.
The crash happened around 9:30 pm on June 9 near Bainum and Claire avenues.
Corcoran police say a car hit a 13-year-old boy as he was riding his bike.
The boy suffered moderate injuries.
Officers say the driver did not stop after hitting the boy.
On Tuesday, investigators released a photo of the red car believed to be involved.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Corcoran police.