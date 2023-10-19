Man killed in hit-and-run in Madera County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a pickup truck driver who hit and killed a man in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Chowchilla Blvd at Road 15 just before 6 am Thursday.

Officers say the man was walking on the shoulder of the Highway 99 off-ramp to Chowchilla Blvd when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The 45-year-old man from Fresno was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the pickup truck left the area before they could arrive.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact CHP.