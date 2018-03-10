Hit and run victim's family pleads for driver to come forward

Police are looking for an early 2000's, white Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab, as well as the person who was driving it Saturday night.

Loved ones say 32-year-old Scott Lunsford was walking to a convenience store last Saturday near Olive and Palm in Central Fresno when he was hit.Lunsford has been in the hospital since then and is currently fighting for his life. Earlier Saturday, we spoke with his siblings who say doctors are telling them to prepare for the worst.Police are looking for this early 2000's, white Toyota Tacoma with an extended cab. Authorities say the driver's side mirror is missing and the yellow marker light is broken.Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.